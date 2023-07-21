Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 590,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. 231,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,071. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

