Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,244,628,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

COST traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $560.58. 408,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

