CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $104.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

