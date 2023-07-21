CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,007. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

