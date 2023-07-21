Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corteva by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Corteva by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

