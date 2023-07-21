Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 1.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 324,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 205,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.88. The firm has a market cap of £12.59 million, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

