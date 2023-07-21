Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Comstock Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:LODE opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.93. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 29,186.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
