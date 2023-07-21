Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Comstock Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.93. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 29,186.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comstock during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

