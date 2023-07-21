Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Compass Stock Down 3.2 %

Compass stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

