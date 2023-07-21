Comparing alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares alstria office REIT and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group 40.49% 62.26% 6.55%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group $5.35 billion 7.57 $2.14 billion $6.60 18.75

This table compares alstria office REIT and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for alstria office REIT and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Simon Property Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $128.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats alstria office REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

