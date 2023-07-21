Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $678.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,528 shares of company stock valued at $236,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

