Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

CTBI opened at $37.76 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

In related news, insider Mark A. Gooch purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,745,950.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,528 shares of company stock valued at $236,668 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 82,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

