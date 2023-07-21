Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

