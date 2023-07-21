Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.99

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 2708986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 925.7% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

