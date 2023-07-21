Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $165.84 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

