Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,510. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comerica by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

