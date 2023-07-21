Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after buying an additional 4,071,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 553,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,558,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.45. 50,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $42.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

