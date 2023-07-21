Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter valued at $6,442,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

CBAN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,828. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

