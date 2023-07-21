Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

