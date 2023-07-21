Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 181,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Coda Octopus Group

In other Coda Octopus Group news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $85,538.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $194,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 343,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

CODA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

