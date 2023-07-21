Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 181,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Activity at Coda Octopus Group
In other Coda Octopus Group news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 10,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $85,538.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $194,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance
CODA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.