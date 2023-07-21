CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Nature’s Sunshine Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NATR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $91,030.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,512.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $91,030.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,512.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $169,229. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.51 million, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 0.89. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.