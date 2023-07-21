CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

