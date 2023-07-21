CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $610,247,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Ferguson by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,258,000 after acquiring an additional 462,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $234,993,000.

FERG stock opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

