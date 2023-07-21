CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3,062.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 673.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CSV opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.