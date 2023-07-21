CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of OraSure Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $704,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,953,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 236,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,518.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 236,703 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

