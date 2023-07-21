CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $503,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

