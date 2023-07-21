Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

