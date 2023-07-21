Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CWAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,958. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -287.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

