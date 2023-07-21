Citigroup Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $152.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.08.

Lear Trading Down 0.2 %

Lear stock opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,849,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 67.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,115,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $59,288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

