Citigroup Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

CVNA opened at $46.77 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

