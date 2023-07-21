CIBC Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) to Neutral

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Newmont Price Performance

NGT traded up C$1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 110,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$76.08.

About Newmont

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 4.2807775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

