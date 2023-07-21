Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Down 11.3% in June

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 923,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,924,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 45,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

