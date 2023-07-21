Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 250,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 220,568 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.36.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

