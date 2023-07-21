Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 874,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,156.29.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,089.98. The stock had a trading volume of 220,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,073.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,803.73. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,291.63 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

