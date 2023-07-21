Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Up 12.4% in June

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 980,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $10.66.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.72%.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.