Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.