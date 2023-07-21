Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.60 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $24.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.