Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 183,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

