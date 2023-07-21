Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $4.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 265,200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown purchased 6,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Read More

