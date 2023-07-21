Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chanson International Price Performance

CHSN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 54,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83. Chanson International has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

