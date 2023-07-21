CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Up 4.9%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

CGG Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.06%.

CGG Company Profile

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

