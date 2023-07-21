CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading Up 2.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
