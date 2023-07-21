Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 79,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,766. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,127.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

