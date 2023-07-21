Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Trading 12.5% Higher

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 262,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 30,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

