Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 348,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

