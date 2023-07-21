Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

