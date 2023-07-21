Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 2.5 %

CNC stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.