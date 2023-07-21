Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 469,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 211,339 shares.The stock last traded at $35.86 and had previously closed at $36.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

