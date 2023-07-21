Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Caterpillar
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 21.2% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.45.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.