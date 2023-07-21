Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 21.2% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

CAT traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

