Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 5,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.06.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.
