Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Carvana stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

